Share:

ISLAMABAD - The second wave of Coronavirus continues to hit the country as Pakistan crossed 3000 mark of daily Covid-19 cases, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

It Friday morning reported that during the last 24 hours, 50 new deaths were reported from across the country due to Coronavirus while the number of people tested positive during the same period was 3,047. With 50 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll jumped to 8,653, while 3,047 new infections took the toll to 432,327, the stats shared by the NCOC on Friday morning revealed.

Sindh with 191,246 overall Covid-19 cases remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Till now 191,246 Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 125,897 in Punjab, 51,172 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 17,650 in Balochistan, 34,014 in Islamabad, 7,578 in Azad Kashmir and 4,770 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Nationwide tally of fatalities remains 8,653 out of that 3,284 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 3,109 in Sindh, 1,450 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 173 in Balochistan, 353 in Islamabad, 186 in Azad Kashmir and 98 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,948,742 Coronavirus tests and 42,596 in the last 24 hours. On Friday morning, 2,538 patients were in critical condition in the country. Islamabad, GB and AJK collectively reported 385 cases and 8 deaths during the last 24 hours. Islamabad reported 319 cases and 5 deaths, Gilgit-Baltistan 5 cases, while Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 61 cases and 3 deaths.