Share:

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Saturday said that the coronavirus positivity ratio has reached at 6.59 percent in the past 24 hours.

As per details, Karachi has recorded the highest positivity ratio at 20.88pc while Sindh have 12.91 positivity rate.

Positivity rate in Peshawar stands at 15.5pc, Muzaffarabad 11.20pc and Rawalpindi 09.94pc

Balochistan’s ratio of coronavirus positive cases stands at 10.485, Azad Kashmir is at 8.70%, Punjab 3.87%, Islamabad 4.27% and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4.12%.

Gilgit Baltistan region has minimum positivity rate in the country i.e.1.23 percent.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 71 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 435,056. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,724.

According to the latest figures, 2,729 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 192,735 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 126,526 in Punjab51,404 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 34,300 in Islamabad, 17,696 in Balochistan, 7,620 in Azad Kashmir and 4,775 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,320 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,132 in Sindh, 1,455 in KP, 358 in Islamabad, 188 in Azad Kashmir, 173 in Balochistan, and 98 in GB.