Share:

MULTAN - Managing Director Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar on Friday said that corporate culture would be adopted in the company.

He said that open door policy would be adopted while red tapism culture would be eliminated. Newly posted Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar expressed these views while presiding over company administration meeting here.

He said that transparency in all sections of the company and good performance was his top agenda.

MD MWMC said that performance of workers could be enhanced by resolving issues of the workers and providing them sense of brotherhood. He further said that departmental promotion committee would be called for promotion of company workers. He directed to complete personal service files of the workers and announced provision of puncture van to get the punctured vehicles repaired into the field.

He also announced provision of jackets, shoes, gloves, masks, soaps and health cards to all workers.

Dues would be provided to workers who retired or died during service at their door steps, he added.

He informed that sanitary workers strength would be increased soon by keeping in view the inclusion of new Union Councils in the company’s jurisdiction. He said that approval would be taken from company Board of Directors to enhance capacity building of the company. On this occasion, company managers, Deputy managers and union members were also present in the meeting.