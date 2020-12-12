Share:

LAHORE - The second wave of COVID-19 claimed 19 more lives on Friday in Punjab where 647 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours. According to spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 125,897, whereas total deaths in the province were recorded as 3,284 altogether. The P&SHD confirmed that 338 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 4 in Sheikhupura,60 in Rawalpindi,2 in Attock,18 in Jehlum, 7 in Gujranwala, 8 in Mandi Bahauddin,5 in Sialkot,3 in Narowal, 20 in Gujrat, 41 in Faisalabad,1 in Toba Tek Singh,3 in Jhang,15 in Multan, 2 in Vehari,5 in Khanewal, 4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,13 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali,20 in Khoshab, 2 in Jhang,19 in Bahawalpur,4 in Muzaffargarh,8 in Layyah,8 in Rahimyar Khan,6 in Bahawalnagar, 15 in Sahiwal,16 in Okara and 1 new case of COVID-19 was reported in Pakpattan district during last 24 hours till filing of this news. Punjab health department conducted 2,147,392 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 114, 647 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province. It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were being provided in 242 hospitals across the province, where 8,762 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients with 3,280 beds equipped with oxygen facility. As many as 84 ventilators in Lahore, 2 in Faisalabad, 21 in Rawalpindi and 45 ventilators were in use in Multan for coronavirus cases.

So far 2,778 Healthcare workers got infected with coronavirus during their healthcare duties.

Punjab health department has urged the masses to strictly follow the SOPs for their protection, and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

They must contact 1033 immediately on feeling symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department said.