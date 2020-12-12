Share:

Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 23 more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 3,132 and 1,489 new cases emerged when 11,537 samples were tested.

In a statement issued from CM House on Friday, he said 23 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,132 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

The CM said that 11,537 samples were tested, which diagnosed 1,489 cases that constituted 12.9 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,124,583 tests had been conducted against which 192,735 cases were detected, of them 86 percent or 165,466 patients had recovered including 862 overnight.

Mr Shah said that currently 24,137 patients were under treatment, of them 24,248 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centres and 873 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 777 patients was stated to be critical, of them 94 had been shifted on ventilators.

According to Murad Ali Shah, out of 1,489 new cases, 1,067 have been detected from Karachi, including 364 from South, 341 from East, 150 from Central, 88 from Korangi, 63 from West and 61 from Malir.

Hyderabad has 45 cases, Badin and Shaheed Banzirabad 22 each, Mirpurkhas 17, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar and Thatta 15 each, Ghotki, Khairpur, Larkana, Matiatri and Tando Mohammad Khan 14 each, Jacobabad 13, Sujawal 12, Kamber eight, Shikarpur and Sukkur five each, Umarkot three, Kashmore and Nausheroferoze two each.

The CM urged the people of Sindh to abide by SOPs issued by the government.

Three doctors die of Covid-19 in Karachi in past 24 hours

Dr Abdul Sattar Korai, Dr Tahir Amin Chaudhri and Dr Waseemuddin were confirmed by authorities to have passed away due to Covid-19 in the metropolis during the past 24 hours.

All three doctors, aged 60 plus were said to be under treatment at different hospitals after being tested positive for the viral infection. Dr Tahir A Chaudhri, a senior anesthesiologist having retired from Jinnah post graduate medical centre, years ago lost his battle against Covid-19 on Thursday night and so was the case with Dr Waseem uddin, a pediatrician running his private clinic in a local neighborhood. Dr Waseem had contracted with the infection more than a week ago and was being managed for his condition at a major hospital of Karachi. Dr Abdul Sattar Korai, an ENT specialist by qualification was also reported to be on ventilator and could not survive due the infection.