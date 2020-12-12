Share:

RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has established Harassment Reporting Unit (HRU) to address harassment complaints by women, domestic violence and sexual abuse, informed a police spokesman on Friday. “The staff in special unit will entertain complaints from women citizens round the clock at UAN of Rawalpindi Police 111CPORWP 111276797,” he said. He said Rawalpindi police have adopted zero tolerance for crime against women specially harassment, domestic violence and sexual abuse.