With each day comes news of a new operation launched by the Indian government to destabilise Pakistan and divert attention from the country’s internal struggles and state-sponsored suppression in IIOJK. Regardless of the nature of the offence, Pakistan has always shown immense restraint and, instead, has focused on highlighting the injustice on the international forum. While it will continue with this diplomatic strategy, it is important to recognise that inaction, especially when proof of tampering within the structure of the country has been released, points towards an inherent bias in the favour of India.

India’s attempts to undermine Pakistan are diverse, to say the least. EU DisinfoLab just recently uncovered a network of websites, NGOs and organisations tasked with the objective to spread propaganda against Pakistan globally. According to the lab, it was one of the largest networks to have ever been exposed.

The attempts to isolate Pakistan diplomatically do not end here. Pakistani armed forces have been put on high alert after plans of an Indian attack along the LoC have been uncovered. As part of their false flag operation, we can safely conclude that this attack is a bid to divert attention from India’s oppression of minorities, their farmers’ protests, human rights violations in IIOJK and increasing international criticism.

Furthermore, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) just arrested five RAW funded terrorist who were looking to target the Punjab Civil Secretariat in Lahore. All these events have happened within the course of this week alone. As time and this Indian campaign against Pakistan progresses, a clear one-sided conflict has developed with India always adopting the role of the aggressor. This is a fact that the global community is now privy to. Considering the high standards that all major international players hold themselves to, witnessing an atrocity like this—on all fronts—is criminal. Pakistan will continue to act with reason but, a lack of recognition with regards to this blatant attempt to undermine the sovereignty of a country reveals their bias in the subcontinent.