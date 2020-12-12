Share:

Due to the second dangerous wave of the virus, educational activities were closed and the government assured the people that their first priority is to protect human lives. However, the PDM jaloos is happening day after day in many regions and different districts. Their leaders have no fear of the pandemic and seem to not even remember that coronavirus is indulged in our country and affects many innocent lives of people. Where are those guidelines announced? Were the restrictions just for the public?

SIRAJ AHMED ABBASI,

Sindh.