Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that the government will not come under any pressure because of the drama of resignations staged by the alliance of Opposition parties.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad yesterday alongwith Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, he said the Opposition parties will never forward their resignations to the Speaker. He said we are not in contact with the Opposition leaders.

He said it is a transparent and democratically elected government and in case of any dialogue, it will be open. The Information Minister ,however, said several MNAs and MPAs of the Opposition parties have contacted us who are not willing to submit their resignations.

Shibli Faraz said that the Opposition parties will fail in their designs and they have no political future.

Their state of mind and bewilderment demonstrates that their politics stands buried, he added.

The Information Minister categorically stated that the Prime Minister Imran Khan will not give any NRO to the corrupt leaders.

Shibli Faraz Sharif said the Opposition leaders plundered the national exchequer and transferred this money abroad.

He said these are also the parties which polluted the national politics through their hypocrisy.

He regretted that the Opposition parties are endangering the lives of the people by holding the public gatherings amidst the rising trend of Covid-19.

He said we are not scared of their gatherings as it is their democratic right but we are concerned over the second wave of Covid-19 which is proving to be more fatal.

He advised the Opposition to defer their gatherings for two to three months to save the lives of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur said Maulana Fazalur Rehman’s motive to participate in anti-government campaign is to protect his looted money. He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman remained in contact with foreign elements to conspire against Pakistan.

The Minister said that he has collected concrete evidence about benami properties of Maulana Fazlur Rehman worth billions of rupees.