LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Friday invited the attention of the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar towards pathetic condition of Asia’s largest book market Urdu Bazaar. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry were talking to a delegation of traders, led by LCCI EC Member Zeshan Sohail Malik. The LCCI office-bearers said that early resolution of the issues of business community would promote the idea of public-private partnership that is the only way to surmount economic challenges being faced by the country.

They said that government should allocate a sufficient part of development funds for the markets of Lahore where lack of infrastructure, damaged road network, bad sewerage system and traffic problems are hitting the business activities hard.

There are a number of issues that must be tackled on priority and the biggest one is how to keep the momentum of growth, they said, adding the government should help business community to cope with the challenges. Zeshan Sohail Malik said that road network and sewerage system of Urdu Bazaar has been damaged and no government department is ready to listen to the traders.

He said that a few weeks ago, road construction work was started but left in the middle.

He said that pits and mud have made access of buyers to the market almost impossible.