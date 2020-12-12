Share:

Turkey's presidency on Saturday submitted a motion to parliament to extend troop deployment in Libya for 18 months.

"The risks and threats are coming from Libya to Turkey and the whole region. In the case of restart of the so-called Libyan National Army attacks and the clashes, Turkey's interests both in the Mediterranean basin and North Africa will be adversely affected," the motion said.

The motion noted that the permanent peace, cease-fire and political dialogue process in Libya bears great importance for Turkey.

"Turkey, within the Memorandum of Security and Military Cooperation signed with Libya, will continue to contribute to the training and consultancy support to Libya," it added.

The motion will be debated in parliament after the budget debate set to end on Dec. 18.

In 2019, Ankara and Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) signed a pact on military cooperation, as well as a pact on maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The deal involves technical information, support, development, maintenance, repair, planning and material support and training and consultancy services regarding the use of weapons system and equipment.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.