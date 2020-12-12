Share:

Climate change is a phenomenon that is harming our biodiversity in numerous and unimaginable ways. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) updated “Red List” of threatened species, an additional 31 species have gone extinct. Experts believe climate change is the primary catalyst for the drastic decline and eventual extinction of some amphibians and fish. It is altering our environment with such a speed that if we fail to take swift measures, then many species on the Red List can go extinct in the blink of an eye.

While the species, both animal and plants, may seem insignificant to an ordinary person’s mind, the reality is that their presence is essential for a healthy ecosystem. With these species gone, the delicate balance of nature will be disrupted; natural habitats for a wide range of other species disturbed. We must see the extinction of one species as a chain reaction causing the removal of different forms of life from our environment. It is this chain reaction against which we have to protect the environment.

According to the WWF’s Living Planet Report 2020, there has been an average 68 percent drop in global population sizes of amphibians, birds, fish, mammals and reptiles in the last 50 years. This means that nature’s dangerous decline is unprecedented; species extinction rates are turbo-charged. The situation has never been so grave as it is today. The fierce urgency of the situation demands from all the countries to build a united front against climate change.