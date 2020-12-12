Share:

Islamabad- Federal Grand Health Alliance (GHA) on Friday announced a hunger strike against conversion of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) into a Medical Teaching Institute (MTI). The PIMS employees protest regarding conversion of the hospital into MTI entered into 12th day and they announced setting up a hunger strike camp demanding from the government to revert the MTI ordinance. The hunger strike camp was inaugurated by the chairman of the GHA Dr. Asfandyar Khan while the PIMS employees held severe sloganeering against the government on its decision. A statement issued by the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said that the MTI system has been introduced to bring reforms in the health sector following the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.