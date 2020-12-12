Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that now or never statement of the heir-apparent to Jati Umra proved false as December 8 has passed and nothing has happened. In a statement issued on Friday, the SACM said that every claim of the ‘princess’ proved fake. “December 13 will also pass and the PDM will not get anything”, she said, adding that the government will not be shaken through public meetings or processions. “The fake princess may conduct as many tours but nothing will happen after two days and the whole world will be witness to her failures”, Firdous remarked.

She said the PDM will not achieve anything as it stood politically exposed.

The government, she said, was responding to the politics of anarchy through an agenda of public service.

She alleged that the PDM was trying to create unrest through its politics of chaos while the eternal enemy was conspiring against the stability of Pakistan.