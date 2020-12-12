Share:

KARACHI-Restaurants in Pakistan employ millions of people and indoor dining is their biggest source of revenue. After almost 6 months of lockdowns in 2020, most restaurants are on the brink of bankruptcy. Contrary to popular belief, an overwhelming majority of restaurants are small family run establishments that are the sole source of income for these families. In solidarity with restaurants of Pakistan, Foodpanda is requesting federal and provincial governments to permit restaurants to operate indoor dining with enhanced social distancing and Covid-19 SOPs. “Closing dine-in doesn’t just impact restaurants, it also affects incomes for associated businesses such as food suppliers, farmers, and packaging manufacturers. We believe enhanced dine in SOPs will ensure survival of restaurants, allow continued employment for millions of people, and reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19,” said Nauman Sikander Mirza, CEO at Foodpanda. Nauman added: “While takeaway and delivery is currently permitted during limited hours for all restaurants, we believe it should be extended to 24 hours and 7 days a week because it incentivizes people to stay at home and dine in should be extended till 2AM.”