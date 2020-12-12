Share:

ISLAMABAD-Gerry’s dnata, a joint venture of Ground Handling Services between dnata Dubai and Gerry’s Group Pakistan, today announces its partnership with Virgin Atlantic Airways by becoming the airline’s preferred Ground Services Provider (GSP) for Lahore-London and Islamabad-London/Manchester flight operations in Pakistan.

Virgin Atlantic Airways is scheduled to operate this week from Lahore and Islamabad with direct flights to London. In its extended plans, Manchester route will be opened for direct flights from Islamabad.

Whereas, Virgin Atlantic Cargo had stepped into Pakistani territory on 8th December 2020. At the onset of COVID-19, several airlines with well-established operations in Pakistan made a strategically benefitting decision to switch to Gerry’s dnata services. These airlines include Etihad Airways which previously worked with a small local player, Azerbaijan Airlines which resumed operations through charter services after a strategic move out of Pakistani market and Pegasus Airline, the second carrier operating out of Turkey.