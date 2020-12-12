Share:

ISLAMABAD-Inter Board Committee of Chairmen on Friday granted membership to National Curriculum Council and National Book Foundation being textbook boards for federal territory.

Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) Forum held its 168th meeting at Islamabad wherein several matters of national academic importance were discussed.

IBCC is the forum of all the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education in the country and its members also include the boards of technical education of the country, textbook boards and provincial curriculum bureaus.

In the meeting, IBCC forum welcomed Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah on joining as new Secretary IBCC. The IBCC decided to conduct the 16th National Summer Camp under auspices of Sindh Boards for position holders of all BISEs of Pakistan in year 2021.

In order to ensure equal opportunity, the IBCC forum decided to conduct a separate summer camp for female position holders of BISEs and BTEs. It was agreed mutually that IBCC will establish a central question item bank to assess high order of thinking of the students.

An important matter of alternate to practical instead of practical examinations was referred by IBCC to its Steering Committee of IBCC to deliberate on the matter and make recommendations for the next meeting.

The matter of starting the academic year in August-September instead of March-April was also discussed in the IBCC meeting for which IBCC resolved that the matter is already under discussion in Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) and IBCC will adopt the decision taken by IPEMC.

At the end of the meeting, the Secretary IBCC, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah emphasised that with the cooperation of all members of IBCC, we will be able to adopt modern assessment techniques in our examination system in boards and thanked the Federal Board for hosting the meeting.

Dr. Shehzad Jeeva, Chairman IBCC in his concluding remarks emphasised on the eradication of rote learning from the education system of Pakistan and also highlighted the importance of preparedness for assessment and examination methods during Covid-19 crisis. The forum also granted membership to the National Curriculum Council and National Book Foundation being text book boards for federal territory.