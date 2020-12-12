Share:

ISLAMABAD- The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has banned different kinds of activities including sound system for spreading hatred and illegal assembly of persons in the city. The District Magistrate issued a notification in this regard on Friday according to which illegal digging; use of sound system for spreading hatred; exhibiting firearms, fire crackers and fireworks; and wall chalking, posters, pamphlets, etc. have been banned in the city. Similarly, action will be taken against use of rough papers with holy words. Loudspeaker has been allowed for Azan and juma khutba only, according to the officials.

Publicity of illegal housing schemes has also been banned. And most importantly, illegal gathering/assembly has been banned in the city. The order will remain into effect for two months.