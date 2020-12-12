Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday emphasised the need for taking steps on priority basis to transfer the benefits of economic stability to the common man. He was chairing a meeting of government’s economic team in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister was informed that during the current fiscal year so far, the primary balance has remained surplus, FBR collections witnessed increase of five percent and the Current Account Surplus has been recorded at one point two billion dollars. Foreign remittances have increased by twenty seven percent, foreign direct investment by nine point one percent and the reserves of State Bank of Pakistan have reached 13.4 billion dollars.