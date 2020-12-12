Share:

KARACHI - Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that industries had played a vital role in the development and prosperity of the country and the industries not only provided employment opportunities but also reduced poverty. He expressed these views during a meeting with a five-member delegation of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) at Governor’s House on Friday. The delegation was led by president, KATI Saleem-uz-zaman, while Haseeb Khan and others were also present on the occasion. They discussed measures for rehabilitation and development of infrastructure in Korangi industrial area and other issues in detail. Talking to the KATI delegation, the Sindh governor observed that positive results were being received due to the economic policy of the government. He said that the federal government would extend all possible cooperation and assistance to the industrial sector to further boost the economic activities.

Governor holds farewell meeting with corps commander

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday held a farewell meeting with the departing corps commander Karachi Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz at the Governor’s House. They discussed the issues of mutual interest during the meeting, said a spokesperson to the Governor. The Governor of Sindh paid tributes to Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz for his valuable services as corps commander Karachi.

Governor condoles with son of Mufti Zarwali Khan

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail sympathised with Anwar Shah, son of an eminent scholar Mufti Zarwali Khan, during a visit to Jamiat-ul-Arabiya Ahsan-ul-Uloom on Friday. He offered Fateha and offered condolences to Anwar Shah, said a statement. The governor of Sindh also prayed for the elevation of the rank of Mufti Zarwali Khan and gratitude for the bereaved family. On this occasion, the governor of Sindh said that with the demise of Mufti Zarwali, the country had lost a great scholar.

The deceased always taught tolerance and interfaith harmony while his services are unforgettable, he said.

Imran Ismail further said that the deceased enlightened the hearts of the people with Islamic teachings keeping in view the true spirit of religion.