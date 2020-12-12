Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the agriculture and forest departments to sit together and come up with a final plan within ten days for olive plantation making it clear that the plan should have clearly defined responsibilities of both the departments.

He also directed the concerned departments to devise a policy for underground mining of precious mines and minerals in the mountainous areas to ensure the protection of forests.

He was presiding over a joint meeting of forest and mineral departments held here at the Chief Minister House here yesterday.

He added increase in forest cover areas by protecting trees as well as promotion of investment by ensuring ease of doing business stand are amongst the top priorities of the provincial government.

The chief minister further directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to stop illegal crushing of sand and gravel on rivers beds across the province.

Provincial Ministers Ishtiaq Urmar, Muhibullah, Principal Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Administrative Secretaries of Agriculture and Forest Departments and other concerned high ups attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the matters related to sustainable olive plantation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, protection of fish in rivers, illegal extraction of gravels and sands from river beds and other related issues.

While expressing his commitment to ensure the implementation of the project regarding olive plantation in the province, the chief minister said that ultimate goal of this project was to ensure economic friendly utilization of non-agriculture and barren land available in the province. He underlined the need for carrying out olive plantation through forest department.

He said that the forest department has the required capacity and expertise for olive plantation and directed the agriculture department to provide saplings for the purpose.

The chief minister also directed the quarters concerned to make proper standard operating procedures for controlling fishing through illegal means and excavation of gravel and sand from rivers in order to protect fishes in those rivers.

He also directed the senior officials of mines department for holding regular public meetings regarding leases of mines in newly merged districts.

The chief minister also asked the Mines Department to share data of mine workers to Labour Department so that these workers could be registered with the relevant bodies and their wellbeing is ensured.