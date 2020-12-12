Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Dr Hisham Inamullah has said that provincial government planned to set up Braille printing press in provincial capital Peshawar to facilitate blind persons of the province.

The KP government would set up Braille printing press with an estimated cost of Rs 40.3 million to facilitate blind persons across the province. The Braille printing press will be established at Government Institute for Blind Persons Peshawar. The Braille printer is an impact device that creates tactile dots on heavy paper, making written documents accessible to blind individuals.

The minister said that the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to ensure quality and modern education facilities to physically challenged people.

and make them useful members of the society. He also said that the government had allocated a special job quota for blind persons in public sector, adding digital tools will be distributed among the blind persons.

Meanwhile, the office bearers of Pakistan Association for Blind persons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appreciated the provincial government for taking this valuable initiative for visually impaired persons of the province.