Karachi - The University of Karachi will conduct the entry test for the master’s programme today (Saturday), while the entry test for the bachelor’s programme is scheduled on Sunday, December 13, 2020. The incharge KU directorate of admissions Dr Saima Akhtar shared that the KU had received 10,210 admission forms for bachelor’s and master’s programme entry tests. The candidates are directed to provide the answers on the answer sheets. She said that the candidates could download their admit cards from the official web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk). The name of the examination centre and room number is mentioned on the admit cards of the candidates. Dr Saima Akhtar further said that all the candidates were instructed to report to their examination centres at 10:00am. The entry test would start at 11:00am and candidates would have 100-minutes to solve their paper. She mentioned that candidates were also directed to bring their original computerized national identity card and admit card. They have to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the federal and provincial governments to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.