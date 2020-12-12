Share:

FAISALABAD - Two brothers were murdered over land dispute, in the limits of Khurrianwala police station on Friday. Police said that Shahbaz (18) and his brother Shahryar (27) were present at their home in Ghousia

Colony, Khurrianwala when unidentified persons killed them with a blow of sharp edged weapons. The victims had a dispute with the family over inherited agriculture land. Police have shifted the bodies to the Allied hospital for postmortem. Further investigation was underway. Meanwhile, CPO taking notice of the incident, has directed SP Jarranwala to submit a report about the incident and ensure the arrest of culprits at the earliest.

Seven cops suspended

City Police Officer Muhammad Sohail has suspended seven police officials on the charge of their involvement in criminal activities. A spokesman for the police department said on Friday that CPO Muhammad Sohail received complaints against constable Hafiz Tanveer of Mureedwala police station, Constable Yasir of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, constable Yasir Hameed of People’s Colony police station, constables Shehzad Anjum and Afzaal of Sahianwala police station, constable Asif of City Tandlianwala police station and head constable Shahid Ghaffar of Lundianwala police station about their involved in criminal activities and patronising criminals.

Taking notice of the complaints, the CPO suspended the above mentioned police officials and ordered for departmental inquiry against them. Further action would be taken in the light of inquiry report.

WASA to implement water waste treatment plan

Water and Sanitation Agency Faisalabad (WASA) initiated measures to start implementation on master plan to increase service area from 225 km to 410 km in Faisalabad.

Talking to media here on Friday, Managing Director that WASA was providing 110 million gallon potable water daily which would be enhanced up to 277 million gallons daily under phased manner. He said that WASA planned to provide clean drinking water to the population of 4.1 million people of Khurarianwala, Chak Jhumra and Saddar towns which were adjacent to Faisalabad. Under the master plan, the service area would be increased from 225 km to 410 km. He said that Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) recently provided a grant-in-aid to WASA for technical assistance, while a team of experts was sent to Faisalabad for improvement of WASA services.

He said that in consultation with JICA, WASA decided to divide the service areas into different zones in terms of water resources,while the proposed distribution system would consist of 56 distribution centers, each of which would have ground storage and overhead storage.

He further said that at present water production capacity of WASA was 110 million gallons per day which would be gradually increased to 277 million gallons per day as per international standards with the help of new water sources and projects in phased manner. The experts suggested that all future water projects should be shifted from ground water to surface water by installing Water Treatment Plants at Gogera branch and Jhang branch canals. In this connection, WASA will divide its service area into seven different zones in terms of water resources. Similarly, development plan will be divided into 4 phases, he added. He also informed that Faisalabad generated 310 million gallons waste water on a daily basis and it was discharged to the rivers through Paharang drain and Maddhuana drain which created severe environmental pollution problems in the entire area.

He told that industrial waste was the biggest cause of environmental pollution so it was important to discharge both domestic and industrial waste water in the drains only after treatment. The master plan proposed a new waste water treatment plan on the eastern side of the city while capacity of existing waste water treatment plant on western side at Chakera should be significantly increased, he added.

He said that all industrial units were bound according to the regulations of WASA and Environmental Protection Agency that they should put their waste water in the sewer lines after treatment on the spot. However, a joint waste water treatment plant must be built to reduce the amount of environmental pollution and make the treated water useful for farming purposes by discharging it in the canals, he added.