Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday said that if Pakistan had to break the shackles of dynatic politics then it must have strong local bodies system and timely LB elections.

Few dynastic families have been ruling over the country for decades, and they are furthering their interests at the cost of common man.

A few families, including the incompetent present rulers in the country, are violating the Constitution of Pakistan and spoiling the future generations in order to limit public power and authority to themselves or their caste and family.

The incompetent rulers and torch bearers of dynastic politics know that if only a thousand talented young people emerge out of a thousand hundred representatives of local governments, then in a few years an army of new leaders will be there to rule the country and the monopoly of a few families will end forever.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the lawyers forum. PSP secretary general Advocate Hassan Sabir was also present on the occasion. The meeting discussed in detail the steps taken to ensure the implementation of constitutional rights of the people by taking legal action against the violators of the Constitution; the meeting also reviewed the legal aspects. Syed Mustafa Kamal further said that instead of crying over spilt milk, PSP would take the case of the people to court with the support of the people in accordance with the mandate given to PSP by them on November 8 rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah. If the governments use tactics to shy away from the path, then the people will be on the streets.