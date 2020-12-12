Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Ghurki Trust Teaching Hospital signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah and Chief Operating Officer of Ghurki Trust Hospital Muhammad Naeem signed the MoU in the presence of LCCI Senior Vice President Nashir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Executive Committee members Haji Asif Sehar, Wasif Yousaf and Saleem Asghar Bhatti.

According to the MoU, Ghurki Trust Teaching Hospital will facilitate the LCCI members with special discounts and various other facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Tariq Misbah said that the business community is fulfilling its social responsibilities and utilizing its all resources for the help of ailing humanity.

He said that the LCCI would extend maximum cooperation to the Ghurki Trust Teaching Hospital in its endeavor for provision of health facilities to the ailing humanity.

He said that LCCI is willing to make joint efforts with an objective to help boost the standard of services being offered by the Ghurki Trust Hospital to the patients. Chief Muhammad Naeem gave a detailed briefing to the LCCI office-bearers.