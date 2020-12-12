Share:

ISLAMABAD-Amazon unveiled its Halo health and fitness tracker over the summer that pairs with an AI-powered app to provide users insight into their overall wellness – but it seems to also shame wearers. A report that the technology points out flaws such as an overbearing voice or too much body fat.

The wearable is equipped with a tiny microphone that listens to your voice, allowing it to determine the tone and shares descriptions such as ‘opinionated’ or ‘condescending.’ Users can also upload a near-naked image of themselves to the companion app, which is analyzed by AI to determine their body composition. The app not only displays body fat percentage, but also shows users how they would look after shedding a few pounds.