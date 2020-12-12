Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said the opposition was promoting the sole agenda of saving its corruption. In a statement, the CM said the opposition leaders had proved that they were totally unconcerned about the safety of the general public in the corona pandemic.

“The opposition is doing politics at the cost of the life of the people. They are causing the spread of coronavirus through meetings and this shows their insincerity”; he said and stressed that putting the lives of the people at stake is no politics. Usman Buzdar emphasised that getting an NRO was the actual destination of PDM but they should remember that they will not get it from PM Imran Khan. The desires of the Opposition will not be fulfilled and the government will complete its term, he added.