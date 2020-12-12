Share:

LAHORE -The MM 2020 Martial Arts Games between Pakistan and Afghanistan in collaboration with SA Group will be held on Saturday at SA Gardens. In all, 14 players from Pakistan and Afghanistan will be seen in action in the international event. This was announced by Director SA Group Noman Bajwa, Director SA Fahad Latif and GMMA Head Azeem Ijaz while addressing a press conference here at the SJAL Office, National Hockey Stadium on Friday. Noman said SA Group is constantly striving for the promotion of sports in Pakistan, hosting national, international and traditional sports so that sports and players develop in Pakistan. Seven players each from Pakistan and Afghanistan will be in action in the event. On the occasion, Fahad Latif said this event will further improve relations between the two countries. Azeem Ijaz said Pakistani players are fully prepared for this event and will try to produce good results.