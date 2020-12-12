Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has conferred Zhong Shan, Minister for Commerce, with the “Hilal-i-Pakistan” award in recognition of his outstanding services towards Pakistan and strengthening of Pakistan-China relations.

According to Gwadar Pro, Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque conferred the civil award to Zhong Shan on behalf of the President of Pakistan at a special investiture ceremony held at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Beijing.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Ambassador said the award recognized Mr. Zhong’s contributions as a great friend of Pakistan and an ardent advocate of Pakistan-China friendship.

In his capacity as Minister for Commerce, he had been instrumental in promoting the 2nd phase of the Pak-China free trade agreement, which came into effect at the start of 2020 and facilitating Pakistan’s active participation in headline events such as the China International Import Expo and the 17th China-ASEAN Expo.

Mr. Zhong stated that the award was not only a personal honour bestowed by the President of Pakistan but also a symbol of the trust and confidence Pakistan reposed in the time-honoured all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. China’s Ministry of Commerce would continue to deepen economic and trade ties with Pakistan.

“The ceremony was preceded by a meeting during which it was agreed to further promote the Pak-China trade and economic relations in line with the consensus of the leadership of both the countries and for the benefit of the two nations.

