The Ministry of Commerce on Saturday informed that the export of local Mango increased from $ 104 million in 2019-20 from $78 million in the previous year 2018-19.

The main markets for Pakistan’s export are United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Afghanistan, Oman and Saudi Arabia, said a press release issued by ministry of Commerce here.

The Ministry of Commerce hosted a consultative session on the issues pertaining to exports of Mango on today, via video-link. The session was attended by Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood.

Razak Dawood advised the TDAP to double its efforts for marketing Pakistani mangoes abroad. Both public and private sector were represented.

The participants included Chairman of Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) Waheed Ahmad, farmers, and exporters of mangoes.