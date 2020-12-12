Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a joint operation, Pakistan Navy (PN) along with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) apprehended 200-Kg of Ice and 99 Kg of Crystal off Jiwani, Balochistan. The drugs, valued at approximately Rs1.8 billion, were to be smuggled to unknown destination through Arabian Sea, said a Pakistan Navy press release. The seized drugs were handed over to ANF for legal proceedings. Successful execution of joint Anti-Narcotics Operation was a demonstration of PN resolve to counter illegal activities in the Maritime Zones of Pakistan and promote maritime security in the region.