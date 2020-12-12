Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s total external public debt stood at $77.9 billion as of June 30, 2020, showing 6 percent growth over the previous year. The country’s external debt was recorded at $77.9 billion on June 30 this year as against $73.4 billion a year ago, registering 6 percent growth, said Ministry of Economic Affairs Division (EAD). The EAD has released its first Annual Report on Foreign Economic Assistance which provides comprehensive analysis of Pakistan’s external inflows, outflows, external public debt and debt servicing. During fiscal year 2019-20, the government of Pakistan had signed new agreements worth $10.447 billion with various development partners and foreign commercial banks as compared to $8.4 billion a year before, registering growth of 23.8 percent. Under the new agreements, the development partners are likely to disburse the committed amount in the next five to six years.

Out of this, 99 percent of the new commitments were for the loans and rest of the 1 percent was for the grants commitments. Out of total new agreements, $6.791 billion worth of financing agreements were signed with multilateral development partners, $3.463 billion with foreign commercial banks and $193 million with bilateral development partners. Around $3.463 billion worth of agreements, which constituted 33 percent of the total new commitments, were by the commercial banks. The Asian Development Bank emerged as the largest development partner in terms of new commitments of foreign economic assistance worth $3.112 billion (30 percent), followed by World Bank $2.239 billion (22 percent), Islamic Development Bank $756 million (7 percent) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank $540 million (5 percent). These five financial institutions extended financing of around 98 percent of total new commitments.

The report further noted that 69 percent of the new commitments during fiscal year 2019-20 were made under the category of budgetary support. This high level of budgetary support was secured mainly to offset socio-economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic and to meet the higher external financing requirements for external debt retirements. About 26 percent of the new commitments were allocated for project financing while the rest of the new commitments i.e. 5 percent were for the commodity financing. An amount of $7.5 billion has been committed as budgetary support; of which $4 billion was committed by multilateral development partners as program financing and remaining was obtained from foreign commercial banks.

Transport and communication is the key priority of the government for the fiscal year 2019-20 with the total share of 40 percent, health emerged as second priority with a share of 19 percent, followed by physical planning and housing (12 percent), rural development and poverty reduction (10 percent), energy power (9 percent) and agriculture (6 percent). During fiscal year 2019-20, total disbursement was $10.7 billion including 97 percent were loans and 3 percent were grants. An amount of $6.5 billion was disbursed by multilateral and bilateral development partners as compared to $4.1 billion in a year before, registering 59 percent growth. In addition, the government also raised $3.4 billion from foreign commercial sources to meet its external debt obligations and support balance of payments.

Disbursements of $10.7 billion during fiscal year 2019-20 were mainly under the projects and programs loans/grants from multilateral, bilateral development partners and financial institutions. The composition of disbursement is as (a) $5.645 billion or 53 percent of total disbursements were from the multilateral development partners mainly from Asian Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and World Bank; (b) $3.373 billion or 32 percent of total disbursements were from foreign commercial banks mainly to refinance maturing commercial debt of past periods; (c) $1.644 billion or 15 percent of the disbursements were from bilateral development partners particularly Saudi Arabia, China and the UK. After commercial banks, ADB is the largest development partner with disbursement of $2.824 billion (26 percent) followed by World Bank (13 percent), IsDB (8 percent) and Saudi Arabia (7 percent).

During the period under review, 74 percent of the total disbursements were program financing/budgetary support, 19 percent project financing while remaining 7 percent commodity financing mainly from Islamic Development Bank for purchase of crude oil. Out of this total budgetary support component, $4.6 billion was the program support and remaining $3.3 billion was arranged as re-financing by the Finance Division from various foreign commercial banks.

It further noted that stock of external loans which was obtained via market-based instruments has declined by $2.062 billion (bonds and commercial borrowing) and the share of concessional external loans with longer maturity increased by $3.871 billion (multilateral and bilateral loans).

The reporter further stated that government paid an amount of $10.4 billion during fiscal year 2019-20 on account of debt servicing of external public loans. It consists of principal payment of $8.5 billion and interest payment of $1.9 billion.

Objective of the report is to provide readers including researchers, economists and development partners with the opportunity of gaining deeper understanding of external economic assistance position of Pakistan. Government of Pakistan has been receiving foreign economic assistance mainly to achieve two major strategic objectives: (a) sustainable social & economic growth as envisioned in its development plans to reduce poverty and inequality; and (b) to address the fiscal imbalances for enhanced macroeconomic stability.