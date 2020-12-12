Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq feels that New Zealand will be tough opponents at home with their battery of pacers but says Pakistan too have a strong bowling attack and they will put up a strong challenge to the hosts.

Talking to the journalists during a virtual press conference from Queenstown on Friday, Misbah said: “New Zealand are tough opponents, we saw them playing against West Indies but we are confident looking at how we played the last couple of series and England experience will help us, and hopefully we will be ready for competitive cricket by December 18.

“The Kiwis also have a very good pace attack and some bowlers like Ferguson bowling around 150 KPH. But even we have couple of bowlers like Naseem Shah, Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Wahab Riaz, who clock around 150KPH while Shaheen Shah Afridi is also nippy at his peak. So I think if our batsmen face a challenge against their pace bowlers, it is the same for them. It will be a challenge for Pakistani batsmen but I hope they will respond to the challenge.”

The former captain said that they had discussed with the PCB the option of pulling out of New Zealand while they were in managed isolation but the players and officials decided to complete the tour. “Obviously these were not normal circumstances and we discussed with the cricket board options but in the end, we decided that now we have already been in New Zealand for so long, we must remain and finish the tour,” said Misbah when asked if the option of returning home was discussed while the team was in quarantine.

The head coach said that his players were unlucky to have contracted the coronavirus during their stay in Christchurch and said that the quarantine protocols breaches were unintentional. “Due to COVID, rules are very strict in New Zealand and we respect that. And now we have moved out of quarantine after spending 14 days in isolation. We were not able to practice in the last 14 days. I think we were a bit unlucky in this regard that we couldn’t practice after three days and lost a lot of time due to coronavirus cases but now we are back on the field,” he added.

Misbah said that if international cricket has to happen amid the COVID-19 pandemic then players and officials will have to make sacrifices. “If we have to co-exist with COVID-19 and also ensure cricket is played, all teams have to give sacrifices like we did here. “We are here to support international cricket in difficult times so that cricket fans and people get to see cricket and some entertainment. Cricket boards would work on how to make life easier for players in coming series if the Covid-19 situation continued in coming months,” he asserted.

The head coach said that he was happy with the progress shown by Babar Azam, who is captain of the national team in all the three formats. “Babar Azam will improve and I think we will develop a good understanding and relationship. It is easy for us to work with a captain, who is there in all the three formats. Hopefully, he will deliver and try to win the series for the country,” Misbah concluded.

Pakistan are slated to play three T20Is against New Zealand of which the first game is on December 18 while the ICC World Test Championship fixtures will be held in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch on December 26-30 and January 3-7, respectively.