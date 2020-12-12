Share:

“We can know only that we know nothing. And that is the highest degree of human wisdom.”

Leo Tolstoy, War and Peace

The great Russian master of letters Leo Tolstoy was born on September 9, 1828, in Tula Province, Russia. Born to a long line of Russian nobility, he was the fourth child of Countess Maria Volkonsky and Count Nicolay Ilyich Tolstoy, a Lieutenant Colonel.

In 1844, at the age of sixteen and the end of what Tolstoy says “was his childhood, and the beginning of his youth”, he entered the University of Kazan to study Turco-Arabic literature. Unsatisfied with the conventional system of learning, the master left university in 1847 without obtaining his degree.

1862 was the most decisive year in the life of this man as he started working on his masterpiece War and Peace. The novel was published in six volumes between 1862 and 1869. He started writing his next epic Anna Karenina with the opening line that gloomily alluded to his own life, “All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way” in 1873.

The author died on November 20, 1910 in Astapovo leaving behind some of the greatest literary works of all times. The re-imaging of Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina in the release of Joe Wright’s blockbuster in 2012 shows the influence of the great master on global literature and arts.