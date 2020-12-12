Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed Friday said that political parties in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should have mercy on the people of Lahore, as public gatherings in this alarming situation of coronavirus was equal to pushing them towards death. Addressing a press conference at Directorate General of Public Relations, the minister said that Lahorites, being socially responsible citizens, would boycott the processions on Dec 13. He said the whole nation had witnessed the drama of resignations. The opposition parties planned to tender resignations and then they shied away earlier, he added. The government was totally unaffected by their resignations as elections would be held in the areas where they would tender resignations, he announced. Their contradictions would be fully exposed after the Lahore meeting, he said. All parties in the PDM could not fill up even a corner of Minar-e-Pakistan grounds, he challenged. The prime minister’s desire for negotiations should not be considered a weakness, he added. Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said the opposition wanted to create trouble in the upcoming Senate election, but it would be held on time, adding that the government would not be blackmailed by them. The country was progressing rapidly due to the ideal civil-military relationship, he mentioned. The World Bank has also declared the economic conditions of Pakistan as satisfactory, he added. The minister maintained that even corona, lockdown, and other difficulties haven’t badly affected the economic conditions. Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that even the PDM leadership was not on the same page as Shehbaz Sharif and Khaqan Abbasi had a different perspective about dialogue. “We will answer every tactic of the opposition with full enthusiasm,” he announced and added that every other matter could be negotiated with the opposition except corruption.

All the tactics and hue and cry of the opposition was aimed at getting rid of the corruption cases, he said.

The opposition should keep in mind that Prime Minister Imran Khan would take the corruption cases to their logical end, he vowed. The minister advised the opposition to defer the meetings for two months to save the people from the coronavirus.