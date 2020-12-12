Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed 14 milk shops and two food points besides disposing of 680 litres chemically contaminated milk during a crackdown in different parts of the city on Friday. On the directions of PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana, food and dairy safety teams visited dozens of eateries, especially milk points in their respective areas to control the sale of impure and substandard food. During the crackdown, dairy teams had sealed milk shops in the areas of Taj Bagh, Tajpura, Band Road and other parts of the metropolis.

Meanwhile, the food safety team closed down Al-Makkah General Store for not paying the license fees and non-adherence to the PFA’s instructions.

The PFA director general said PFA closed down all food points including a tea stall due to adulteration and violation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He said that PFA is using mobile milk testing to quickly find out the adulteration and quality of milk on the spot. An adulteration in basic food like milk causes many diseases in children and adults, he added.

Rafaqat Ali Naswana said that PFA is utilizing all available resources to make possible the vision of Imran Khan about the availability of pure milk in Pakistan. He said “It is our national and religious duty to ensure the provision of adulteration-free food.”