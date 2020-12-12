Share:

ISLAMABAD - After failing to get any bid for the procurement of three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes between Jan 8 and Jan 18, Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) is likely to float an emergency tender for the spot purchase of three cargoes for the month of January.

To fill the supply-demand gap and avoid severe gas shortage during the month of January the procurement of LNG on an urgent basis is required, therefore, it has been decided to float fresh emergency tenders for the import of three cargoes, official sources told The Nation.

Initially, it was planned to import total of 14 cargoes, including eight from long-term agreements and six from spot purchases, for the month of January, however, the PLL was able to manage the procurement of only 11 cargoes, the source said.

So far 11 cargoes are confirmed which include eight from the long-term agreements with Qatar, Gunvor and ENI while three cargoes will be procured through spot purchases. For the remaining three cargoes fresh emergency tenders will be floated with the approval of the PPRA, said the source adding there is a clause in PPRA rules which allow procurement during emergency situation.

In November, Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) had issued tenders for six cargoes for delivery between Jan 8 and Feb 1. On December 10, 2020 the bids were opened, however, no bids were received against the tenders for the first three slots between Jan 8 and Jan 18.

If no alternate arrangements were made, the country is likely to face a deficit of 300 MMCFD in RLNG supply from Jan 8 to Jan 18, 2021, the source said.

The Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) had received high bids from 15.3209 to 33.9499 per cent of Brent for the supply of LNG in January 2021, which is much higher than the price of the LNG supplied under long-term agreements with different supplies.

The country is likely to face gas shortage in January as out of six LNG Cargoes tenders and bids have been received only for three cargoes and that’s too higher than the long-term agreement signed during the previous government.

The companies who have submitted their bids for the LNG supplies, during Jan 20 to Feb 01,2021, include Socar, Vitol, Trafigura and Energy Asia/ENOC. For January 8 to Jan 11 2021, Jan 12 to Jan 14 and Jan 15 to 18, 2021 slots, not a single company has submitted any bid. The contract for the supply of LNG has been awarded to Qatar Petroleum Trading which is lowest evaluated bidders for three slots.

For Jan 20 to Jan 21, 2021 Qatar Petroleum had submitted bids of 17.3203 per cent of Brent, Jan 26 to Jan 27, 2021, 17.3207 of Brent, while for Jan 29 to Feb 1, 2021 it has submitted a bid of 15.3209 percent of Brent. For Jan 20 to Jan 21, 2021 Trafigura had submitted bids of 27.2727 per cent of Brent while for Jan 29 to Feb 1,2021 it has submitted a bid of 33.9499 percent of Brent. For Jan 29 to Feb 1, 2021, Socar had submitted bids of 20.4832 per cent of Brent, Vitol 24.8888 per cent, Energy Asia/ENOC 24.4321 per cent of Brent.

Pakistan’s total re-gasification capacity is around 1.2 bcfd and beside supply from Qatar, Gunvor and ENI, LNG is also being purchased from the open market. Some of the naïve advisors of the present government were talking about the cancellation of agreement with Qatar but later the idea was shelved.

Spokesperson for the Petroleum Division, Qazi Sajid was contacted for the official version on the fresh floating of the tenders of LNG but he didn’t respond.

Earlier during the day, a statement issued by the Petroleum Division said that it is clarified that with the PLL tender, which has just closed, with the same average slope as of December, a total number of 11 cargoes are secured for January 2021. PLL is also working on making arrangements for two more cargoes for January 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that there has been no planned gas loadshedding anywhere in the country since the onset of winter in November. As approved by the Federal Cabinet, the load management plan put in place will ensure no gas loadshedding for domestic, commercial and export industry customers. CNG will be curtailed based on available supplies, followed by captive generation.