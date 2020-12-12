Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has underlined the need for protection and preservation of environment of tourist spots in the country.

He was addressing a ceremony in Islamabad today after witnessing an agreement signing between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and World Bank for ECO Tourism. The Prime Minister emphasized that the model of development of tourist resorts should benefit the local population and provides livelihood opportunities to them. He said it will made our tourism sector sustainable and help in preserving the tourist spots. Imran Khan said unplanned tourism has badly affected our tourist spots such as Murree, Naraan and Nathia Gali.

He said the initiative taken by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government today which involves Waste Collection, Management and Recycling activities will go a long way in protecting our picturesque sites. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that domestic tourism has reached record levels in the country.