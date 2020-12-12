Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Climate Ambition Summit 2020 being held virtually today by the United Nations in connection with 5th anniversary of Paris Agreement.

He will apprise the world about the efforts being made by Pakistan to mitigate effects of climate change in the country.

The speech of Prime Minister will be live at 1900 hrs Pakistan Standard Time.

At the summit, the countries will set out new ambitious commitments under three pillars of Paris Agreement including mitigation, adaptation and finance.