A day before the opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) scheduled public rally, a large number of workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have forced their way into the venue.

As per details, the workers broke the locks on the park’s gates by the authorities to keep the opposition alliance from holding the rally on December 13, and entered the Greater Iqbal Park with the equipment and started building the stage.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Punjab for Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said that government denied permission for the rally keeping in view the recent intelligence report.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz said that the public will make the rally historic on December 13 by supporting truth and justice.

In her video message regarding the December 13 meeting of the PDM, she appealed the people to stand by truth and make a new history at the same place where the people stood together and passed the resolution of Pakistan.