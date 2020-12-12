Share:

Peshawar-Capital City Police on Friday claimed to have arrested the man who had allegedly killed a minor girl and later torched her body in Balokhel village on the suburbs of the provincial capital.

Speaking at a press conference, Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur said that the accused, Asif Raza alias Malang, had confessed to have killed and later burnt the body of the seven-year-old girl (A).

“The accused confessed that he first raped the minor girl, then killed her and later burnt her body to destroy any evidence,” said the CCPO, who was accompanied by SSP Operations Mansoor Aman, SP Saddar Waqar Ahmad and other officials on the occasion.

Since the incident, the accused switched off his phone and also kept on changing his locations to evade arrest but the police nabbed him during a raid in Khyber tribal district, Gandapur added.

He said after the recovery of the charred body of the minor girl on November 19 in Badaber Police Station limits, they formed five teams to trace the blind murder case.

“One team started profiling and checking the local residents, the second team worked on intelligence gathering on the case, the third was technical team working on mobile phones data, the fourth team interrogated the suspects, and the fifth team was raiding various places for the arrest of the accused,” the official added.

Meanwhile, local villagers in Balokhel torched the house of the accused soon after his arrest.

On hearing the news of the inferno, the policemen arrived at the scene to disperse the mob.

Also in the day, KP police chief Dr Sanaullah Abbasi awarded commendation certificates and cash rewards among the police officials and cops who worked out the blind murder case.