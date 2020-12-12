Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is yet to decide whether to resign from the assemblies as per the stance taken by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) or go against it. Two different steps taken by the PPP members on Friday raised questions over the party’s intent to go with the opposition parties’ alliance. While on one hand more than 50 PPP lawmakers from Sindh submitted their resignations to the party leadership at Bilawal House on Friday, on the other hand, a senior PPP leader asked the ECP to announce election schedule for three seats fell vacant following the deaths of party’s lawmakers. According to a spokesman for the Bilawal House, over 50 PPP members of the Sindh Assembly have submitted their resignations while the remaining ones have been directed to submit these by Monday. Prominent among those who have resigned are Imtiaz Shaikh, Taimur Talpur, Nida Khuhro and others.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns as per PDM decision:

According to sources in PPP, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has resigned as a spokesman for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after he developed differences with party leadership’s decision to follow PDM’s decision to resign from assemblies. Sources said that although Khokhar had resigned as spokesman for Bilawal, however, he had not yet decided on leaving the party. They added that senior PPP leadership had been trying to woo the senator soon after he decided to resign. When PPP’s Media Cell was approached for comments, it denied reports that Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar had left the party. However, it stopped short of confirming that he had also quit as Bilawal’s spokesman.