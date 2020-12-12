Share:

ISLAMABAD-The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday continued bullish trend and gained 164.56 points with positive change of 0.39 percent, closing at 42,470 points against 42,305 points on the last working day. A total 557,610,174 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 472,363,860 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.912 billion against Rs19.322 billion previous day.

As many as 414 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 225 of them recorded gain and 167 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Refinery with a volume of 84,824,000 shares and price per share of Rs19.80, Azgard Nine with a volume of 35,325,500 and price per share of Rs22.29 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 35,204,000 and price per share of Rs28.43.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum increase of Rs94.48 per share, closing at Rs6819.48 whereas Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs40 per share, closing at Rs.1099. Unilever Foods witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.900 per share, closing at Rs.13600 whereas Colgate Palm shares decreased by Rs70 per share closing at Rs2830.