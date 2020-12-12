Share:

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that situation of coronavirus pandemic is getting serious and government cannot allow public rallies under such circumstances.

Usman Buzdar, while talking to media, said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should stop playing with the lives of the people as it is irresponsible to hold rallies amidst a pandemic.

He also warned that action against PDM will be taken according to the law for holding Lahore rally. Nowhere in the world any political party is holding public rallies, he added.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Punjab for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Punjab government refused permission for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Lahore rally over intelligence reports and rising number of coronavirus cases.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in a tweet, said that people are jumping off from sinking ship of PDM and resignation of Bilawal Bhutto’s resignation is proof of disappointment in the opposition’s alliance.

She also warned that organizers of Lahore rally will be responsible for any unfortunate incident during the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that, a day before the opposition alliance scheduled public rally, a large number of workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have forced their way into the venue.

As per details, the workers broke the locks on the park’s gates by the authorities to keep the opposition alliance from holding the rally on December 13, and entered the Greater Iqbal Park with the equipment and started building the stage.