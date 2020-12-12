Share:

LAHORE -Remounts and Barry’s emerged as winners in the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 after winning their respective matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday. Kian Hall heroics helped Remounts outpace Newage by 8-6 in the first match of the day. Kian Hall fired in fabulous four goals while Jamie Le Hardy contributed with a hat-trick and Imran Shahid ALD converted one goal. From Newage, Edward Banner Eve, Syed Aun Rizvi and Adnan Jalil Azam converted two goals each. High-flying Hamza Mawaz Khan steered Barry’s to a 6-4 triumph over Diamond Paints/FG Polo in the second match the day. Hamza emerged as hero with fabulous four goals while Ernesto Oscar Trotz contributed with a brace. Tom Brodie hammered a hat-trick from losing side while Saqib Khan Khakwani hit one goal.