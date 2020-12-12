Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Churails star is the highest placed Pakistani in a first of its kind top 50 Asian celebrities in the world list, which is published by UK based Eastern Eye newspaper. She is ranked at number 21, ahead of global stars, including from Hollywood, the music industry, television, literature and social media, for her boundary-breaking performance in hit web serial Churails. Eastern Eye entertainment editor Asjad Nazir, who put together the list explained that Sarwat’s performance is a big turning point in Pakistani popular culture and said: “The stunning turn from Sarwat Gilani smashed stereotypes, redefined the Pakistani leading lady and exuded the kind of girl power not seen before in the country. She along with other cast members have dragged Pakistani productions out of their comfort zone and into a new era, by bravely taking on their respective roles.

Away from acting, she remained a positive role model throughout the year.” The top 50 list celebrating Asian stars who shone the brightest in 2020, is based on those who did good work, made a positive impact, broke boundaries, shattered glass ceilings, gave hope, did philanthropic deeds or were just inspiring in their own unique way. There was also big public input as millions of posts were generated by social media users nominating their favorite star of the year.