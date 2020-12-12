Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday dismissed pre-arrest bail pleas of three persons nominated in the case of illegally leasing 221 acres of government land, adjacent to Buffalo Colony Karachi. The court ordered suspects Nadeem Qadir Khokhar and Sohail Yar Khan to surrender before the Accountability Court, Karachi. A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard the bail applications. According to the charge sheet prepared by the prosecutor general NAB, the suspects had issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) in connivance with others without ascertaining the genuineness of entries and extended undue benefit for the sale of government land, hence causing loss of Rs160 million to the government exchequer. “According to the law, pre-arrest bail cannot be granted to the person wanted in connection with a serious corruption case,” he said, and added if such persons were granted concessions, then every suspect would demand the same.

Counsel for the accused said that no one could be arrested on the basis of mere charge. “Arrest on the basis of an allegation is a violation of Article 9 of the Constitution,” he argued. He asked as to why NAB was opposing the bail when the accused were not required for interrogation.

He said that there was a dispute between the Sindh government and the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) over the land whose lease, as per NAB, was illegal.

Justice Bandial said that the rules for pre-arrest and post-arrest bails were separate. “The court has to look at the law,” he added. He said the petitioner must prove in the pre-arrest bail plea that the charge against him was framed with a malicious intent. The court, after hearing arguments from both sides, dismissed the plea following withdrawal of petition.