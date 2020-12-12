Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Friday submitted his response before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a contempt of court notices issued to him for not approving the KCR design plan and awarding its contract to Frontier Works Organisation (FWO).

In his reply, the Chief Minister adopted that revival of old Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) should be done in a manner that does not rule out the modern Railway mass transit system, which the city of Karachi deserves and needs.

Previously, a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed issued contempt of court notice on November 26 to CM Murad Ali Shah for not approving the KCR design plan and awarding its contract to Frontier Works Organisation (FWO).

Murad Ali Shah prayed to the court to direct the federal government to accord top most priority to modernised KCR in comparison to ML-1 and direct it to finalize KCR financing within CPEC framework, which is pending now for more than three years as PC-1 for modern KCR was approved in October 2017 whereas the PC-1 for ML-1 was approved in 2020.

Pushing modern KCR to the backburner by the federal government is a gross injustice to the people of Karachi, he stated.

The Supreme Court had ordered the Sindh government on 06-03-2020 to assist in building of overhead bridges and underpasses on the KCR. When its order was not complied, the CJP then on November 26 issued contempt notice to the CM Murad Ali Shah.

The CM submitted that the Pakistan Railways shared the design parameters/specifications for the existing KCR through its letter dated 28.10.2020.

“The FWO through their letter dated 14.10.2020 gave two options. On 21.10.2020, a high-powered committee meeting was held at Transport Department, wherein FWO and their Consultant M/S E&A categorically informed that without preparing PC-I for the detailed design and costing, Railway Crossings could not be completed,” he said.

He added that after detailed deliberations the committee unanimously decided that FWO will prepare PC-1 on option no.1 (proposed cost 5.87 billion), for which 2% of the cost will be given to FWO as seed money and Transport Department will hire a consultant to look after the design vetting and supervision of KCR project.

Murad also said that the FWO on 12.11.2020 through its letter provided design criteria regarding option-I (proposal for 24x crossings) for restoration of KCR and requested for payment of Rs 25 million for commencing work on detailed design.

He continued that the Sindh Cabinet approved payment of Rs.10 million in favour of the FWO to carry out the Technical Feasibility Study/preparation of PC-I and detailed designing and costing as per Option-I suggested by the FWO.

The amount (Rs 10 million) was later released by Finance Department to the FWO. The remaining 15 million were approved by the cabinet in its meeting on 09.12.2020, he said.

The CM Sindh reply said that Pakistan Railways through its letter dated 28.10.2020, stated that it has designed the modernization of KCR Project on BOT mode, for which there is considerable interest in the private sector.

In order to undertake the project in a professional manner the Transaction Advisor is required for which advertisement has already been given in the newspaper, he added.

Murad Ali submitted that: “the Pakistan Railways is not sure about the design parameters for the overhead bridges and the underpasses, and in order for these structures to serve the modernized KCR, they want the final design to be prepared by the Consultant being hired to preparer the PPP proposal. It is feared that if the overhead bridges and underpasses are constructed based on the preliminary design parameters, they may have to be reconstructed to cater to the final design for the modernized KCR. With utmost respect, given the enormous financial constraints, the Sindh government does not feel comfortable in taking this risk.”

The CM submitted that the design parameters for the overhead bridges and underpasses are given by Pakistan Railways and the design prepared by FWO.

He further said;“Sindh government is just playing the role of an intermediary. It may be in the fitness of things if direct agreement is entered into by Pakistan Railways with FWO. As it is these structures are to be operated by the Pakistan Railways. He stated that Pakistan Railways does not allow the Sindh government to even get a simple structure like a level railway crossing (phatak) constructed on its track.”

The CM Sindh requested the Supreme Court to approve this arrangement for construction of more complex structures like the overhead bridges and underpasses on KCR.

He submitted that this will greatly help in expediting the construction of the overhead bridges and the underpasses.

The GOS stands committed to provide all assistance to Pakistan Railways and FWO for the project, he said.

Despite the fact that the court has declared the revival and modernisation of KCR a federal project, the Government of Sindh will, if the Court so desires, deposit the allocated Rs 3 billion to Pakistan Railways after necessary approval by the Cabinet.