LAKKI MARWAT - Tank police have arrested scores of criminals including extortionists and seized illegal weapons and contrabands from them during search and strike operations jointly launched by police and security forces, claimed DPO Sajad Ahmad Sahibzada on Friday.

Elaborating the performance and achievements of the police force, he told media that under the national action plan the operations were launched in different localities of the district on credible information about presence of miscreants and wanted men there. He said that the law enforcers captured 150 proclaimed offenders including five extortionists and 165 suspects and seized huge cache of arms.

and ammunition from them.

“The seizure items include 11 hand-grenades, 22 Kalashnikovs, a rocket launcher, 65 rifles, 25 guns, 14 daggers, 130 pistols and 3891 bullets”, he maintained, saying that the cops also seized 355kg hashish, 61kg opium and six kg heroin from drug peddlers and registered cases against them under relevant section of law.

The district police chief said that police and army conducted 148 intelligence based joint operations during the last three months.

He said that policing training being imparted to the Levies and Khasadar personnel by Frontier Corps trainers would enhance their professional capacities besides helping in improving law and order situation.